Travis Tritt Announces a Run of Solo Acoustic Shows for 2022

By Carena Liptak
 7 days ago
Travis Tritt has announced plans for an early 2022 solo acoustic tour, billed as an Evening With Travis Tritt. He shared the news on Twitter, announcing a run of dates that kicks off in Jackson, Tenn., on Jan. 13 and extends through late February. A press release about the...

Washingtonian.com

Virginia’s Birchmere Music Hall Is Dropping Its Vaccination Mandate to Accommodate Travis Tritt

You can’t accuse Travis Tritt of being coy about his opinion of mask mandates, vaccination requirements, or compulsory testing protocols: He’s against them. On his website, the country-music artist announced last month that he’d cancelled four shows at venues where tests, shots, or masks were required. “Any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated,” Tritt said, explaining that “this is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed.”
VIRGINIA STATE
sidestagemagazine.com

Travis Tritt To Bring Intimate Solo Acoustic Concert Experience to Fans with 2022 Tour, An Evening with Travis Tritt

Multi-platinum selling and award-winning artist, Travis Tritt, will hit the road in 2022 for his solo acoustic tour, An Evening with Travis Tritt. An Evening with Travis Tritt is an up-close and personal event punctuated by Tritt sharing personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences. Kicking off on Jan 13, fans will have the opportunity to experience this special evening featuring him in an intimate solo-acoustic setting where his powerful voice and his guitar are the subjects of the spotlight. Tritt will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Anymore,” “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive,” and “Best of Intentions,” along with songs off his new album, Set In Stone. The Grand Ole Opry member will bring his award-winning songs to life and leave the audience with a memorable experience.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Virginia Venue Waiving Vaccine Requirement For Travis Tritt Concerts

Travis Tritt has been an outspoken opponent of vaccine requirements and mandates. After Live Nation and AEG, two of the largest concert promoters and venue operators in the country, announced that they would begin requiring vaccinations to get into their venues, Tritt spoke out against the restrictions, saying that “any form of discrimination should be condemned.”
VIRGINIA STATE
antiMUSIC

Travis Tritt Unplugging For U.S. Tour

Travis Tritt has announced that he will be hitting the road early next year to launch his An Evening with Travis Tritt, which will be a U.S. solo acoustic tour. Tritt will be launching the trek on January 13th in Jackson, TN at the Carl Perkins Civic Center and will wrap up the tour on February 27th in Wilkes Barre, PA at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.
MUSIC
wpde.com

Country singer Travis Tritt returns to Carolina Opry Theater

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt is returning to Calvin Gilmore's Carolina Opry Theater for one night only in January. The event will be an up-close and personal event filled with personal stories, anecdotes about his life and musical influences, according to a release.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Travis Tritt
106.3 The Buzz

Halestorm Announce ‘Happy Hale-i-Days’ Livestream, Release Acoustic Version of Chart-Topping ‘Back From the Dead’

What better way to spend the holidays than rocking out with Halestorm from the comfort of your home? Just ahead of Christmas, Halestorm have announced a special one-night-only livestream concert, with fans everywhere getting a chance to take in their previously-recorded performance from the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Tenn.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Alice Cooper Announces New U.S. Tour Dates

Alice Cooper has announced that he will returning to the road early next year for more U.S. tour dates in support of his latest album, "Detroit Stories". The new run of shows will be kicking off on January 28th in Cincinnati, OH at the ICON Music Center and will wrap up on February 8th in Orlando, FL at Hard Rock Live.
ORLANDO, FL
brooklynvegan.com

The Menzingers’ Gregor Barnett announces debut solo album, shares title track

Pre-order Gregor Barnett's album on clear with black smoke vinyl in our store. Last year, The Menzingers released From Exile, a folky reworking of 2019's Hello Exile, and now co-frontman Greg Barnett is exploring his folky side even further with his new solo project. He's going by Gregor Barnett, and he just announced his debut album, Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave, due February 18 via Epitaph (clear with black smoke vinyl pre-order). The title track is out now, and it's a warm, rustic, Petty/Springsteen-channelling song, fleshed out by jangly acoustic guitars and bluesy harmonica, and Greg's voice sounds as welcoming as distinct as ever. "It’s a beautiful way to honor the people we’ve lost," Greg says of the ritual of laying flowers down for the deceased, "but I think a lot of times we forget to appreciate our relationships with those people while they’re still here. I wanted this song to be a celebration of life and what we have before it’s gone." Watch the Michael Parks Randa-directed video below.
MUSIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Country Star Morgan Wallen Bringing Tour To Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Country music star Morgan Wallen is coming to Pittsburgh next summer. Here we come. Pre-sale for the first half of the tour will be tomorrow 11/16 – Text 865-351-6290 to receive the code *On-sale differs so make sure to check when tickets go on sale in your market pic.twitter.com/ygjHXn0sSh — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 15, 2021 Wallen is bringing the Dangerous Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake on July 21. Earlier this year, Wallen was the source of controversy for using a racial slur. His music was taken off many radio stations after video showed him shouting the n-word. He later apologized. The tour will span months, kicking off in Evansville, Indiana in February and coming to a wrap in Los Angeles at the end of September. Tickets will go on presale on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. Fans are required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into the Pavilion at Star Lake, per the venue’s policy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Homeowner Jack White Announces Two New Solo LPs for 2022

Jack White has announced the release of two new solo albums for 2022, marking his first full-length releases since 2018's Boarding House Reach. The first LP, Fear of the Dawn, will arrive on April 8, followed by Entering Heaven Alive on July 22. Both albums are available for preorder on vinyl and CD now, with five color vinyl variants of Fear of the Dawn available at various retailers. (Entering Heaven Alive variants will be announced later.)
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Luke Combs Sets Stadium Dates for 2022

Luke Combs has announced the cities and dates for several stadium gigs that he'll undertake in 2022 as part of a massive international tour. The newly-crowned CMA Entertainer of the Year is set to embark on his first-ever headlining stadium dates in 2022, announcing shows at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on May 21, Seattle’s Lumen Field on June 4, and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 30 in a press release on Friday morning (Nov. 12), along with a slate of other dates for 2021 and 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soaps In Depth

Steve Burton Shares Exciting News With Fans!

Are you ready to get up close and personal with GENERAL HOSPITAL star Steve Burton (Jason)? The actor took to Instagram to announce that he’ll be doing some very special personal appearances in Upstate New York in December! This is great news because he was forced to cancel some of his previous fan events when he tested positive for COVID back in August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mxdwn.com

Police Report Filed After Brass Against Frontwoman Urinated On A Consenting Fan At Rockville Festival

At the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, Brass Against singer Sophia Urista urinated on a fan’s face. Consequence now reveals that a police report was filed regarding the incident. According to the article, the band was performing a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up” on Thursday night when the singer asked a man from the audience to lie down on the stage. She proceeded to pull down her pants and urinate in his mouth, after which the man spit the fluid into the crowd.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

