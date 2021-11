If you are a fan of the Buffalo Bills and want to get a rapid test for COVID-19, there is a new location that is going to be convenient for you to stop in to. While driving around Orchard Park this week, I noticed they were setting up a new rapid test site for COVID-19 that will be a rapid test location. The sign didn’t indicate exactly when this was going to be in place. However with a Buffalo Bills being on the road again this week, perhaps by the time they return home to play it will be ready to go.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO