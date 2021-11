In my last two columns I wrote about neighborhood schools and the rich memories of those who were lucky enough to attend one. People had great stories about our schools and how they made their neighborhoods seem special. They also offered stories about teachers, and one in particular kept coming up: Joe Leo. Joe started teaching in Fulton in 1967, leading fifth and sixth graders at Phillips Street School. To fully understand Joe’s unique style of teaching, I talked with a few of his former students and co-teachers.

