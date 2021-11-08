CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Omar Apollo (feat. Kali Uchis), 'Bad Life'

By Cat Sposato
NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"That's a bad life / a bad life that you're living," sings Omar Apollo in the chorus of this new collaboration with Kali Uchis. This dreamy track feels like something out of a Disney princess film —...

www.npr.org

variancemagazine.com

Omar Apollo & Kali Uchis drop lush, bitter new track 'Bad Life'

Omar Apollo has shared a new song called "Bad Life." The lush yet bitter new track, which is a collaboration with Kali Uchis, is out now via Warner Records. And it's only three minutes long, it's clear their two voices can make some serious harmony in no time at all.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Silk Sonic’s Video for New Song “Smokin Out the Window”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have shared another new song from their forthcoming Silk Sonic debut An Evening with Silk Sonic. “Smokin Out the Window” arrives with a retro music video, directed by Mars and John Esparza. Check it out below. Mars and .Paak announced their Silk Sonic collaboration in...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Canyon Feat. Jadakiss – “Reservations” (Animated Music Video)

“Reservations” is a banger by emerging New York artist Canyon, featuring legend Jadakiss, and produced by Yung Dza (behind Cardi B’s #1 hit “Up”). The song is only Canyon’s second release, the first being a collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon. In “Reservations” Canyon delivers a memorably energetic hook about remaining independent as an artist, while staying loyal to his team.
Stereogum

Doss – “Cherry” (Feat. Cecilia Gault)

Earlier this year, Doss returned with 4 Hit Songs, one of the best EPs of the year, and today she’s put out a new track as part of Spotify’s Fresh Finds series, which paired artists to record some new tracks together at Electric Lady Studios. (See also Pom Pom Squad’s new song “Until It Stops,” which was produced by Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin.) “Cherry” is a team-up with singer Cecilia Gault, and it’s the second fruit-flavored track Doss has shared this year following “Strawberry.”
MUSIC
NPR

Jack-of-all-trades jazz musician releases EP 'Jelly Cleaver and The Forever Presence'

Musician Jelly Cleaver is a jack-of-all-trades. She's a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist making waves in the South London jazz scene with her band and their self-titled EP, "Jelly Cleaver And The Forever Presence." (SOUNDBITE OF JELLY CLEAVER'S "FOREVER PRESENCE: PT. 1") KURTZLEBEN: Cleaver also plays guitar in an all-female disco band,...
MUSIC
NPR

Thank you for the music, ABBA

Earlier this month, ABBA released a new album called Voyage. It's the Swedish pop sensation's first set of new material in 40 years. Voyage gives us a perfect excuse to talk about all things ABBA: the massive sales, the jukebox musical Mamma Mia!, the endless hiatus, and — of course — those classic songs.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Sing 2’ Review: Illumination Delivers an Ingratiating Encore to Its Hit Singing-Animal Toon

Buster Moon has a dream: to be the most successful koala in showbiz. In “Sing,” he managed to salvage the run-down venue where his musical theater ambitions might thrive, much to the delight of family audiences. Now, in that toon’s jam-packed “let’s put on a show” sequel, Buster Moon and his menagerie of pigs, primates and other crooning critters head to Redshore City — the Las Vegas-like entertainment capital of their parallel universe, which is basically human in every way except for the fact that there are no humans to be found in it — to launch a massive song-and-dance...
MOVIES
The Guardian

R&B singer KeiyaA: ‘I felt like I was broken and needed to be fixed’

When KeiyaA dropped her debut album Forever, Ya Girl, on Bandcamp in March 2020, she didn’t have internet service on her phone, and had to go downstairs to connect to the local video store’s wifi to post about the release on her Instagram. “​​I just remember letting hours pass by and going back downstairs and seeing thousands of likes. I’ve never gotten thousands of likes ever in my life,” says the Brooklyn-based experimental instrumentalist, singer and producer.
MUSIC
Variety

Kanye West Drops ‘Donda’ Deluxe Edition With Bonus Tracks Featuring Andre 3000, Young Thug, More

As expected, Kanye West has released a deluxe version of his most recent album, “Donda,” that features more than 20 extra minutes of previously unreleased tracks and alternate versions, including “Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000, “Up From The Ashes,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2,” “Remote Control 2” with Young Thug and a new feature from Kid Cudi, and more. The new edition, which dropped on Sunday night, expands the already long album past the two-hour mark; it’s now 2:11. Of course, there’s much more music where that came from: West publicly previewed the album four times before its release: Once at an invite-only...
MUSIC
NPR

Kaia Kater (feat. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah), 'Parallels'

In turbulent times, the events and changes of three years can feel like three lifetimes gone by. Seconds into "Parallels," the first single from Toronto's Kaia Kater since her 2018 album Grenades, a tonal shift is immediately felt: the pulsing keys, reedy string swells and smoky atmosphere that were hinted at on that LP are now fully realized. A hazy sound world feels a fitting place for Kater to sort through the wreckage of modern life, here depicted as a world of fear, distrust and promises unkept. With a stellar duet partner in trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Kater's smooth alto paints a picture of two lives in turmoil, an aching waltz with a simple desire at its core: "And I wish you would just / Care for me / Care, care for me."
MUSIC
News 8 KFMB

New Music Releases November 12: Taylor Swift, Silk Sonic, Beyoncé, Luke Combs and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Taylor Swift took everyone back to 2012 with the re-release of her mega-hit album, Red. "Taylor's Version" includes re-recorded tracks, bonus songs from the vault and new collabs with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and more. Plus, in case you weren't already so in your feelings you couldn't see over your scarf, Swift directed a short film accompaniment for the highly anticipated 10-minute version of her heartfelt breakup track, "All Too Well," which will be released on Friday night.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

More 2021 Kendrick Lamar Bars To Surface On Terrace Martin's 'Drones' Album

Kendrick Lamar fans are still eagerly awaiting a follow-up to 2017’s Pulitzer Prize-winning album DAMN., which is rumored to arrive before the year is up. But they’ll only have to wait a few more days to at least hear some fresh bars from the coveted MC. On Friday (November 5), producer/composer Terrace Martin plans to release his new concept album Drones featuring contributions from Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, D Smoke, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Hit-Boy and more.
MUSIC
NPR

Victoria Sur nets a Latin Grammy nomination with airy lullabies she wrote for her kids

When the Latin Grammy nominations were announced in September, Colombia took the lead with the most nods for this year's awards, which will be distributed Nov. 18 in a black-tie ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Among those nominees is Victoria Sur, a singer-songwriter whose newest album was nominated in the children's music category.
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall works her magic in skintight latex outfit - and wow!

Tamron Hall looked as stunning as ever when she wore an outfit her fans were clambering to get their hands on. The star showed off her look when she appeared on The View and shared a sneak peek at her appearance on Instagram too. The multi-talented TV host teamed her...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Brass Against apologises after singer urinates on fan during live show

New York-based band Brass Against have apologised after its lead singer urinated on the face of a fan at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida. The wild event was captured on video and went viral across social media, shows Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista revealing to the crowd that she “gotta pee” and “can’t make it to the bathroom”.
MUSIC

