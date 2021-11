Steelhead angler effort continued to increase during the past week on the upper Salmon River. Effort increased the most downstream of North Fork in location code 15 while angler effort in other areas remained similar to what has been observed during the previous two weeks. The Salmon River’s visibility was poor throughout most of the week which made fishing difficult. No anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14 reported catching a steelhead. Anglers interviewed upstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 15 averaged 123 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of North Fork in location code 16 averaged 206 hours per steelhead caught. Angler effort upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17 remained very low, and no anglers interviewed within this area reported catching a steelhead.

