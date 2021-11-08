Coca-Cola company names WPP as global marketing network partner

Facebook’s Meta, The Coca-Cola Company, Save A Lot… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check our prior Sales Leads columns. WPP has consolidated as the big winner in Coca-Cola Co.’s massive agency review, Adage reports. WPP has beated Publicis Groupe in the pitch´s final round for the beverage company’s creative, media, data and marketing technology business spanning more than 200 countries. The holding company will form a bespoke team called OpenX to handle the account, assuming a role Coca-Cola describes as “global marketing network partner,” according to Adage. WPP is charged with overseeing end-to-end marketing solutions across Coca-Cola’s entire beverage portfolio, which includes some 200 brands including sodas such as Coke and Sprite, as well as sports drinks, juices, coffee, tea and plant-based drinks. WPP had already held portions of Coca-Cola’s media business in some global markets via MediaCom, and Ogilvy has a history of working for Coke.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO