POTUS

WATCH: Obama addresses COP26

By Paul Solman
pbs.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Barack Obama is expressing confidence at U.N. climate talks Monday that the Biden administration will ultimately get its $555 billion climate package through Congress, and faulting U.S. rivals China and Russia for...

www.pbs.org

