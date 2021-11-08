CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Belichick roasted for gameday outfit: ‘Looks like grandma going to aerobics’

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BcSJ_0cqBaDTR00

Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”

The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.

Inevitably, Twitter did its thing and roasted the 90’s-inspired ensemble as he entered the Bank of America Stadium before New England’s 24-6 win over the Panthers. “This can’t be unseen,” one written, while another candidly tweeted “, That’s how I look every Sunday”.

One user highlighted the navy and grey fit giving off an unfortunate optical illusion, “Dude. The color scheme… I initially thought he had those sweat pants pulled up to his chest…”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While another joked, “Adjusting to daylight savings time like:”

“When you win that much, you can wear whatever you want,” another added.

This isn’t the first time Belichick has donned a questionable fit that garnered social media attention. During a press conference after his squad’s Week 2 loss to the Seahawks, the head coach sported his trusty sweatshirt, which appeared to have several holes around the neckline.

“Keeping it real, every man has at least one, wornout sweatshirt/t-shirt he loves&refuses to get rid of that is a source of conflict w/wives girlfriends”, one tweet read.

One Twitter user joked, “I will always love that the GOAT head coach looks like he was raised by wolves,” while another humoured, “Someone participated in tequila Tuesday”.

Comfort is key, after all.

Comments / 6

Related
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Mario Edwards Jr. fined $9,522 for telling Aaron Rodgers to stop grabbing his facemask

During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerobics#Grandma#American Football#Gameday#Panthers#Navy
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
E! News

Tom Brady Shares the "Very Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing in Their Family

Watch: 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks. Balancing work and family is not easy, even for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. On an Oct. 26 episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL superstar and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked about raising his kids and the sacrifices made by his wife. Once the highest-paid model in the world, Gisele retired from the runway in 2015 after 20 years in the fashion industry, although she continues to model for ad campaigns.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Reportedly Claim Former 1st Round Draft Pick

Just over 24 hours ago, the Houston Texans announced a move that was somewhat surprising to the football world. The team announced on Wednesday afternoon that they waived veteran cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. The former first-round pick had started five games during the 2021 season. While Hargreaves time with the Texans...
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
Indy100

Indy100

119K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy