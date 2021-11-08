Can You Guess California's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?

Photo: Getty Images

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and if you're still trying to figure out what you'll be cooking for the holiday, Zippia conducted a study to find out every state's favorite Thanksgiving side dish.

"Using Google Trends, we determined what Thanksgiving side each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 20 Thanksgiving classics. From there, we determined what side is searched a disproportionately, high amount," writes Zippia .

So what is California's favorite Thanksgiving side?

According to the study , it's mashed potatoes .

Here is every state's most popular Thanksgiving side: