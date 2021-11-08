CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You Guess California's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xd9wG_0cqBa7GK00
Photo: Getty Images

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and if you're still trying to figure out what you'll be cooking for the holiday, Zippia conducted a study to find out every state's favorite Thanksgiving side dish.

"Using Google Trends, we determined what Thanksgiving side each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 20 Thanksgiving classics. From there, we determined what side is searched a disproportionately, high amount," writes Zippia .

So what is California's favorite Thanksgiving side?

According to the study , it's mashed potatoes .

Here is every state's most popular Thanksgiving side:

  • Alaska - Stuffed mushrooms
  • Alabama - Sweet potato casserole
  • Arkansas - White gravy
  • Arizona - Mashed potatoes
  • California - Mashed potatoes
  • Colorado - Mashed potatoes
  • Connecticut - Mashed potatoes
  • Delaware - Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes
  • Florida - Rolls
  • Georgia - Collard Greens
  • Hawaii - Mashed potatoes
  • Iowa - Green beans
  • Idaho - Side salad
  • Illinois - Mashed potatoes
  • Indiana - Green beans
  • Kansas - Creamed corn
  • Kentucky - Hashbrown casserole
  • Louisiana - Cornbread Dressing
  • Massachusetts - Mashed potatoes
  • Maryland - Collard Greens
  • Maine - Stuffing
  • Michigan - Rolls
  • Minnesota - Charcuterie Tray
  • Missouri - Charcuterie Tray
  • Mississippi - Cornbread
  • Montana - Turkey gravy
  • North Carolina - Biscuit
  • North Dakota - Fruit salad
  • Nebraska - Crescent roll
  • New Hampshire - Stuffing
  • New Jersey - Stuffed mushrooms
  • New Mexico - Side salad
  • Nevada - Mashed potatoes
  • New York - Sweet potatoes with marshmellows
  • Ohio - Green beans
  • Oklahoma - Baked potato
  • Oregon - Mashed potatoes
  • Pennsylvania - Stuffing
  • Rhode Island - Glazed Carrots
  • South Carolina - Collard Greens
  • South Dakota - Baked Sweet Potatoes
  • Tennessee - Hashbrown casserole
  • Texas - Creamed corn
  • Utah - Rolls
  • Virginia - Macaroni and cheese
  • Vermont - Macaroni and cheese
  • Washington - Roasted Vegetables
  • Wisconsin - Baked potato
  • West Virginia - Rolls
  • Wyoming - Baked potato

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

