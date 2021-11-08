CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: NY Sees 12-Percent, One-Week Statewide Increases In Cases; These Counties Hardest Hit

By Zak Failla
 7 days ago
New York has seen a surge of new COVID-19 cases, despite an increase in vaccination rates, as the holiday season rapidly approaches.

In the past week, New York reported a 12-percent increase in COVID-19 cases, largely due to a spike in cases upstate, where the positive infection rates have been on the rise.

Two of New York’s 10 regions have seen their average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rise above 6 percent, though downstate is largely containing the virus.

Here are the latest seven-day average percentage of positive test results, according to the latest update from the New York State Department of Health:

  • Finger Lakes: 6.48 percent;
  • Western New York: 6.29 percent;
  • North Country: 5.58 percent;
  • Mohawk Valley: 5.11 percent;
  • Central New York: 4.61 percent;
  • Capital Region: 4.32 percent;
  • Southern Tier: 3.42 percent;
  • Long Island: 2.45 percent;
  • Hudson Valley: 1.85 percent;
  • New York City: 1.11 percent.

Upstate, some counties have topped a 10 percent positive infection rate, while in the Hudson Valley, Westchester has seen the rate plunge, while Dutchess County saw a small rise over the past week, including multiple virus-related deaths.

The rise in cases drew a warning from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has alarm bells sounding in her head as cases are expected to rise as more friends and families gather during the holidays.

“The weather is getting colder, and friends and family will be spending more time indoors, increasing the risk of transmission and threatening the incredible progress we've made so far," she said.

"The vaccine is the way out of this pandemic, and I encourage parents and guardians to please get your children vaccinated soon so we can all enjoy the holidays safely this year."

There were 173,651 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 4,603 newly confirmed infections for a 2.65 percent positive daily infection rate.

Twenty-one new COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, bringing the total being treated statewide to 1,805.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 88.2 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 74,9 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 67.1 percent completing the vaccination process.

Twenty-five New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,789. A breakdown of the latest fatalities, by county:

  • Erie: 3;
  • Albany: 2;
  • Broome: 2;
  • Dutchess: 2;
  • Kings: 2;
  • Onondaga: 2;
  • Queens: 2;
  • Suffolk: 2;
  • Montgomery: 1;
  • Niagara: 1;
  • Oneida: 1;
  • Rensselaer;
  • Richmond: 1;
  • Tioga: 1;
  • Wayne: 1;
  • Jefferson: 1.

