Johnson & Johnson is planning to become two companies. Current shareholders can expect to own shares in both when the breakup happens. On Friday, J&J said that household names like Band-Aid, Tylenol and Johnson’s Baby Powder will be housed in one consumer company. In the other will be the pharmaceutical side of J&J that has thrived in recent years and just this year launched its own Covid-19 vaccine.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO