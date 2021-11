Jenny Lewis sings of life’s simple pleasures as a 45-year-old in her newly dropped “Puppy and a Truck.”. And handing em to me in a margarita glass…. Her rippling serenade apace with longing pedal steel exhale her country soul, and her searching for the little joys. Aging may inevitably leave us seeking more to life, yet the vibrance of the new track proves Lewis isn’t slowing down. And we can relax knowing she’ll have a margarita in her hand for the journey.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO