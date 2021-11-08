4 Unique Date Night Ideas You Have To Try

In Unpacking, I once again take a stuffed toy of a pig out of a box and place it down on a bed. Me and this softie swine are old friends now, and thanks to the passage of time, it's developed a little patch on its belly to cover signs of wear and tear. It reminds me of the cuddly toy of Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh that I've had since I was eight years old, and the many times I've unpacked it from my bag and placed it on a new bed; surrounded by walls that will become more familiar to me with time. There are some possessions that stay with us, that we can't bear to part with; no matter where life takes us or how worn out they become.

