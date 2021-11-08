20-plus inches of snow possible in parts of Colorado this week

Photo Credit: MarianVejcik (iStock).

After a hot and dry weekend in Colorado, the upcoming days are shaping up to deliver widespread snow across much of the state.

Joel Gratz, of OpenSnow.com, is calling for up to 20 inches of snow over the next five days in the area of Steamboat Springs, with a little more possible in the Buffalo Pass area during a storm that's expected to last from Tuesday through "at least" Friday. During this lingering storm, the northern mountains are expected to be hit the hardest. See his full report, mapping, and resort-specific predictions here.

According to the National Weather Service, first totals landing in the state, through Wednesday, are expected to tap out at about six to eight inches in the hardest hit region – the mountains northeast of Steamboat Springs – with more snow to follow on following days.

A map of the expected snowfall during these first two days of the storm shows just how widespread the snow will likely be. Keep in mind that this map is showing totals through Wednesday for a storm expected to continue at least two more days.

Map: National Weather Service.

One aspect of this map that's hard to miss is that snowfall isn't expected on the Front Range.

According to the Weather Channel, temperatures in spots like Colorado Springs and Denver will reach highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures are likely to stay above freezing, even after nightfall, with very limited precipitation expected.

On most of the state's fourteeners, Mountain-Forecast.com isn't showing much more than a couple inches of snow with the exception of the Elk Range, where a few inches are expected, and Longs Peak, which should get consistent snowfall from Tuesday night through Friday, totaling just under 10 inches. Keep in mind that no fourteeners are located in the area around Steamboat Springs, where the most snow is expected.

Those planning a fourteener adventure should check the Mountain-Forecast.com report for their specific peak.

Avalanche risk is starting to increase around the state. It is crucial for those in the backcountry to know how to avoid avalanche terrain. The first place to look is the Colorado Avalanche Information Center risk forecast, which showed a 'low' (but present) level of avalanche risk across every mountain zone, at time of publishing. Avalanche education and safety gear is also highly recommended.