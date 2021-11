In a letter to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, attorneys for the Biden administration say the rule is expected to save thousands of lives. Biden administration attorneys late Friday urged a federal appeals court to reject a request by Florida, Georgia and Alabama to put on hold a rule that would require tens of millions of workers nationwide to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be regularly tested and wear masks.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO