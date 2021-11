As the worldwide incidence of thyroid cancer has increased, it has generated much debate and study concerning the proper evidence-based management strategies. This increase in thyroid cancer, overall, has fortunately not resulted in an increase in mortality from thyroid cancer.1 However, advanced, invasive thyroid cancers continue to represent the primary cause of thyroid cancer-specific death, and these aggressive thyroid cancer variants result in significant morbidity for patients. Morbidity from primary and recurrent treatment for these cancers is not inconsequential, and it is often not captured in outcomes studies. In addition to treating all patients suffering from thyroid cancer, we have dedicated considerable focus in our Head & Neck Institute at the Cleveland Clinic on this subset of patients.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO