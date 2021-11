Modern medicine has made slow progress in combating the menace of cancer. With all the permutations and combinations of cancer affecting millions of people worldwide, a blanket, yet targeted therapy would be ideal. Recently, certain drugs like metformin, which is used to treat lifestyle diseases like type 2 diabetes mellitus, have been found to have anti-cancer effects. Use of metformin appears to bolster anti-tumor immunity. However, the underlying immunological mechanisms have eluded scientists till date.

