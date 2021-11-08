CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Don Lemon Blasts 'Defund The Police' Movement With Scathing Comments

By Ryan Shepard
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QNGH_0cqBWtt500
Photo: Getty Images

Nearly a week after Election Day, political strategists are working to better describe what took place. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Democratic candidates lost key races in Virginia and nearly lost the gubernatorial in New Jersey. Some feel that the events of November 2 were driven by a slower than expected economic recovery and disputes over the public education system. Meanwhile, Democratic political consultant James Carville attempted to pin disappointing results on "stupid wokeness."

“​Well, what went wrong is this stupid wokeness,” Bill Clinton's former campaign manager, James Carville, said during an appearance on PBS NewsHour .

"All right? Don't just look at Virginia and New Jersey. Look at Long Island, look at Buffalo, look at Minneapolis. Even look at Seattle, Washington. I mean, this defund the police lunacy, this take Abraham Lincoln's name off of schools, that — people see that. And it's just — really have a suppressive effect all across the country to Democrats. Some of these people need to go to a woke detox center or something. They're expressing language that people just don't use. And there's a backlash and a frustration at that."

Carville's comments angered many Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. The second-term congresswoman feels that Carville's words will steer younger voters away from the polls. Not to mention, Carville didn't present any data to support his assertion that "stupid wokeness" determined the outcomes of key races.

"Before people disingenuously complain “woke” is denigrating to older people, it’s actually pundits like Carville using terms like “woke” to insult voters under 45 that’s denigrating. Don’t wonder why youth turnout falls when Dems talk about them like this. We need everyone," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted .

In contrast, certain political pundits went on air to express some of the same sentiments that Carville expressed. Specifically, CNN 's Don Lemon argued that certain "woke" slogans like "Defund The Police" are "stupid" and one of the "worst slogan[s] ever."

"Defund the police, I agree more than 100 percent with him. Defund the police was a stupid slogan and should never have been brought under the political spotlight, into the political realm. It was an activists' term,” Lemon said on CNN over the weekend, according to The Hill .

“But as far as being woke and wanting equality for people who are in underserved communities or for minorities or for women, I don't necessarily agree with that.”

Much like Carville's comments, Lemon's remarks received push back as well. Similarly, he failed to present data that backed his assertion that the " Defund The Police " movement played a key role in these elections.

Despite pushback, Lemon doubled down on his comments during a recent episode of The Handoff with his CNN colleague, Chris Cuomo .

"Defund the police? That’s the worst slogan ever. I've had progressives & activists on my show who would say, 'You don’t know what it means!' But as I argue on this week’s episode of The Handoff, if you’re explaining, you’re losing," Lemon tweeted .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The electoral demise of ‘defund the police’

It’s a reality of our modern, increasingly polarized politics that leaders in both parties are loath to rebuke any substantial portion of their party base. But when the “defund the police” movement began emerging in sections of the left in 2020 after George Floyd’s murder by a police officer in Minneapolis, the reaction from Democratic leaders was swift. This was a very bad slogan, they said, and it was probably a bad idea to position the party as anything amounting to anti-police.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
arcamax.com

‘Defund the Police’ is a Political Dud, But Now What?

Recent elections show “Defund the police” to be what I expected all along, a slogan better suited for the streets than the ballot box. That’s just as well. Giving the boot to “Defund the police” — a motto that, like the even more radical “Abolish the police” slogan, came out of last year’s “summer of reckoning” — should open a path to more thoughtful, workable and desirable ideas that won’t leave communities feeling defenseless.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Joplin Globe

Diane Dimond: Time to stop talk of defunding police

The voters have spoken. So now can we finally bury the insidiously foolish demand to “defund the police?”. And while we’re at it, can we also agree to ignore the Marxist-inspired message that started with the Black Lives Matter movement calling for outright abolishment of not only the police but jails, prisons, parole and the court system as well?
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
mediaite.com

Don Lemon Says Democrats Facing a ‘Complete and Total Meltdown’ After Election Losses

CNN’s Don Lemon said Wednesday night Democrats need to understand they’re facing a “total meltdown” after serious election night losses. Lemon opened his show talking with Chris Cuomo about Republicans’ surprising gains, and he recalled his recent outburst at Democrats for being “weak” and politically ineffective. On Wednesday night, he...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Carville
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Bill Clinton
Rolling Stone

He’s a Texas County’s Top Law Enforcement Official. What’s His Name Doing on an Oath Keeper Roster?

Sheriff Jeff Lyde, of Clay County Texas, prefers a thin-blue-line gaiter instead of a covid mask. And he shares right-wing memes on Facebook that express contempt for the federal government. In October he posted, “LET’S GO BRANDON!” — the right’s G-rated code for “fuck Joe Biden.” He posted meme in April likening Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi to Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels from Dumb and Dumber. On the 4th of July, Lyde posted a graphic that read: “REMEMBER WHAT YOU’RE CELEBRATING: AN ARMED POPULATION REFUSED TO GIVE UP THEIR GUNS AND PAY THEIR TAXES.” Is this just a little edgelord...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defund The Police#Minneapolis Police#Democratic#Pbs#Democrats#Dems
AFP

Rugby: Biden congratulates Ireland for beating All Blacks

"So damn proud of you, really." US President Joe Biden, who never misses a chance to toast his Irish roots, called Ireland's rugby squad to hail their win over the All Blacks, according to a video posted by the Irish Times on Sunday. The Irish Rugby Federation's official Twitter account published a photo of the exchange, showing the players in their hotel, facing a phone screen, with the comment "Incredible to have @POTUS address the team after todayâs win over the @AllBlacks!" POTUS stands for "President of the United States."
POTUS
Newsweek

'Terrorists' at the Border? To Please Donald Trump, Homeland Security Tweaked Reports

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Continual role-changes and chaos at the Department of Homeland Security essentially destroyed the department's ability to secure the homeland. On November 15, for example, Chad Wolf was stripped of power. A federal judge in New York City ruled that Wolf was unlawfully serving as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, violating the rules of succession and the Vacancies Reform Act. His orders, therefore, the judge said, particularly those relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, were "not an exercise of legal authority," nullifying the Trump administration's suspension of the program.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox News

Psaki does damage control for Kamala Harris' reputation as poll numbers plummet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris' position in the Biden administration on Sunday amid her sinking poll numbers. "For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Psaki tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Kamala Harris after a report about 'exasperation and dysfunction' in the vice president's office

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Vice President Kamala Harris is a "vital partner" to Biden. Psaki's tweet came after a CNN report that claimed Harris' aides feel she is being sidelined by Biden. A Harris spokesperson dismissed the CNN report as "gossip." White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy