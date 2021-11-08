Five ruled out, five listed as questionable for Wisconsin's contest vs. Northwestern

Wisconsin released its status report for this weekend’s contest against Northwestern, revealing the status of the numerous players who went down with injury during Saturday’s win over Rutgers.

The biggest storyline is the health of running back Chez Mellusi, who went down with a non-contact injury. The update given on today’s status report: he’s questionable (not already ruled out) for Saturday’s game.

Paul Chryst said during his Monday press conference the team was waiting to find out exactly what Mellusi’s injury is.

Here is Wisconsin’s full Monday status report for the Northwestern game:

Players listed as OUT: wide receiver A.J. Abbott, tight end Cam Large, inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas, tight end Hayden Rucci, outside linebacker Marty Strey

Players listed as questionable: outside linebacker Spencer Lytle, offensive lineman Michael Furtney, running back Chez Mellusi, offensive lineman Jack Nelson, defensive end James Thompson Jr.

