According to data from ultrasound.money, Ethereum hit 892,000 burned coins with more than 10% of those coming from NFT marketplace OpenSea. OpenSea's rein in the burn rate has been untouchable since the NFT rally that started back in August with its peak in September. The only coin burn source that came close to the Ethereum NFT marketplace was Ethereum transactions made on a daily basis.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 11 HOURS AGO