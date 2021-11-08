CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nathan Chen skating for redemption at Beijing Olympics; reflecting on impact of Simone Biles

By Marielena Balouris
 7 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Nathan Chen was one of the faces of Team USA for the 2018 Winter Olympics

He was expected to bring home gold that year in the men’s short program, but didn’t make the podium. Chen says that’s behind him now and he’s ready for his next shot at Olympic gold.

Chen will tell you he’s spent every single day of his life on skates, since he was three years old.

His hard work has paid off: He’s a five-time U.S. champion, three-time world champion, and at the Pyeongchang Olympics, he brought home a bronze medal in the team competition.

There’s no doubt it’s his passion.

“My goal in skating has always been like ‘hey, I just want to continue pushing myself forward, doing the best that I can.’ Every time I get on the ice, I just want to be better than I was the previous day,” Chen said during a recent media summit with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

He’s excited about this coming season, which will hopefully culminate with another shot at gold in Beijing.

Chen said, “Every competition is just a great opportunity for me to show the work that I’ve been putting in, as well as knowing that I have a limited number of competitions in my life and to really make the most out of each competition and try to enjoy myself the best I can.”

Chen is no stranger to high expectations and the pressure to perform.

But the actions of another star athlete, Simone Biles stepping away at the Tokyo Olympics, has given him new perspective.

“I think it does give all the athletes a sort of sense of peace of knowing, you know, when the time comes of course we’re there to do our jobs and that’s what we’ve dreamed of doing, but ultimately it comes down to like our own well beings as people and I definitely think it’s something that she highlighted,” Chen said.

But make no mistake, the star figure skater says he will be training to be the best he can be, by the time he hits the ice in China.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

