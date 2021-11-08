Bloody Rally Show - Announce Trailer

I still haven’t gotten around to playing any games in the soulsborne franchise(s); not even the acclaimed, flashy samurai take on the formula, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. However, Hidetaka Miyazaki’s Bloodborne often sticks out to me the most. The Victorian architecture, gothic time period, and nightmare-inducing monster design are fascinating but haunting. Even a character as bubbly as Pinocchio couldn’t change Bloodborne’s moody atmosphere, and this couldn’t be any more evident in Lies of P, a soulslike with some serious visual inspirations from Bloodborne that chronicles the journey of a vicious, sword-wielding Pinocchio.
Comments / 0