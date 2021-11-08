CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bloody Rally Show - Announce Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at the trailer for Bloody Rally Show, a game that blends top-down arcade racing...

www.ign.com

NME

‘Battlefield 2042’ PC tech trailer shows off how great it looks

A new PC tech trailer for Battlefield 2042 has been released. It showcases some of the PC-exclusive Nvidia enhancements that the game will benefit from – providing you have the right graphics card. In a partnership between Nvidia, EA and DICE, Battlefield 2042 will feature Nvidia DLSS, Nvidia Reflex and...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Crackpet Show - Early Access Release Date Announcement Trailer

Watch the latest twisted trailer for the upcoming action rogue-lite game, The Crackpet Show, coming to Steam Early Access on December 16, 2021. Inspired by classic gore-filled cartoons like Happy Tree Friends, The Crackpet Show puts players in control of mutated animals competing for fame and fortune — and their lives — on the most violent television show in broadcast history.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Gran Turismo 7 trailer shows its livery editor in action

A new Gran Turismo 7 trailer highlights the game’s livery editor, showing how players will be able to customize their cars in the next installment of Sony’s legendary racing sim. The brief video includes clips of both designs created in the editor on the track and a few glimpses of...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Battlefield 2042 Portal Trailer Shows The Rules of War Have Changed

When it comes to Battlefield, fans are eagerly awaiting the next major installment release. This month we’re getting our hands on Battlefield 2042, which is making a few notable changes. For starters, the game is dropping the single-player campaign experience altogether. Instead, this is a multiplayer-focused game, and as a result, there’s plenty of online game modes to take part in. One of those is called Portal, and it will deliver some thrilling experiences as players can change up the rules for the match.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

New Shin Megami Tensei V Trailer Shows A World In Ruins

ATLUS has shared a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V, continuing to break down what you can expect from the Nintendo Switch exclusive as it nears launch. The next numbered entry in the acclaimed Japanese RPG series was first revealed to be in development way back at the Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Call of Duty: Vanguard Trailer Shows Off the PC Version and Its Features

Today Activision Blizzard released a brand new trailer of the upcoming FPS Call of Duty: Vanguard. This time around, the video is dedicated to promoting the PC version and its features. Of course, 4K support is included alongside ultra-wide resolution. Both Nvidia’s DLSS and AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution are also...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Elden Ring gameplay trailer shows off open world, spectral horses

Today’s first look at gameplay for Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s highly-anticipated upcoming title, is all-encompassing. The 19-minute video from the developer offers details on everything in the game, including the random encounters that players can expect, new gameplay mechanics like crafting and stealth, and the changes that have come from giving players the option to do a little hop whenever they want.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dawn of the Monsters - Official Announcement Trailer

Publisher Wayforward and developer 13AM Games have revealed Dawn of the Monsters, a giant-monster fighting game in which you'll inadvertently wreck the city of New Toronto in "devastating Kaiju combat." It features two-player co-op and is due out in early 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Star Ocean The Divine Force trailer shows off environments and field areas

Square Enix has released a new trailer for the next entry in the long-running Star Ocean series, Star Ocean The Divine Force. The trailer offers a brief overview of just some of the environments and field areas that players will be traversing during their time with the game. As previously mentioned by the publisher, everything that can be seen “is part of the field.” Watch the trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Lies Of P, A Pinocchio Soulslike, Gets Bloody Gameplay Trailer

I still haven’t gotten around to playing any games in the soulsborne franchise(s); not even the acclaimed, flashy samurai take on the formula, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. However, Hidetaka Miyazaki’s Bloodborne often sticks out to me the most. The Victorian architecture, gothic time period, and nightmare-inducing monster design are fascinating but haunting. Even a character as bubbly as Pinocchio couldn’t change Bloodborne’s moody atmosphere, and this couldn’t be any more evident in Lies of P, a soulslike with some serious visual inspirations from Bloodborne that chronicles the journey of a vicious, sword-wielding Pinocchio.
VIDEO GAMES
Motorsport.com

FORUM8 ACI Rally Monza Trailer

The battle for the 2021 WRC Drivers’ champion will be decided at The Temple Of Speed. Can Sébastien Ogier claim an eighth title or will team-mate Elfyn Evans stand in his way? Follow the action on wrcplus.com from 19-21 November.
CARS
IGN

Industria - Official Console Announcement Trailer

Industria is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2022. Set on the eve of the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, Industria transports us to a parallel dimension and has us exploring the city of Hakavik. It's here that you'll encounter futuristic robots, and strange advanced technologies. In this enigmatic FPS, you play as Nora, a scientist who is searching for their missing friend and lover, Walter. Although, while searching for Walter it appears as though you'll stumble on more than your bargained for. Industria is already available on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl trailer shows Ramanas Park

The latest trailer for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl is in, which puts the focus on Ramanas Park. Ramanas Park is a new facility where you can encounter a variety of Legendary Pokemon. You’ll need to enter the Hall of Fame and explore the entire region to find slates that correspond to each creature.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Swordship - Official Announcement Trailer

In Swordship, you'll need to master the art of dodging obstacles and enemies at high speeds to coax your foes to clash into each other. Steal containers and safely deliver them to upgrade your ship, and put your reflexes to the test in this dodge'em up game. Check out the Swordship announcement trailer for a look at what's to come. Swordship will release on PC and consoles in 2022. It's available to wishlist on Steam now.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stray Souls - Announcement Trailer

Check out this creepy announcement trailer for Stray Souls, an upcoming third-person psychological horror game built on Unreal Engine 5. In Stray Souls, Daniel inherits a suburban house from his estranged grandmother. The day he moves in, he meets a mysterious girl who seems to know a lot more about the house in which he now resides. As the night progresses, the dark secrets hiding in the house are slowly uncovered by Daniel. Stray Souls is coming to Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

KOF XV Whip Trailer Shows Her Off in This Entry

SNK has published the 34th character trailer for The King of Fighters XV. It gives the spotlight to Whip, who is poised to join the KOF XV roster at launch instead of DLC. The trailer shows how Whip uses her literal weapon of her choice. It allows her to launch attacks from a safe range. Of course, she can also use it to grapple her opponent or move them to the other side. You can see more of how Whip will perform in KOF XV in the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
Rely on Horror

Dead by Daylight: Portrait of a Murder Announcement Trailer Drops

A new chapter in Behavior Interactive’s asymmetric survival horror game Dead by Daylight will soon be released, entitled The Portrait of a Murder. It features a new killer named The Artist, also known as Carmina Mora, a “gifted but tormented Chilean painter.” The Artist is accompanied everywhere she goes by a murder of crows who once saved her life.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Smack Down

Welcome to IGN's GTA 3 walkthrough of Smack Down, Mission 31. This mission takes place in Staunton Island and is assigned by Kenji Kasen. This walkthrough has been updated for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5. Kenji is angry that your previous...
VIDEO GAMES

