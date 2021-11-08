Bloody Rally Show - Announce Trailer

SNK has published the 34th character trailer for The King of Fighters XV. It gives the spotlight to Whip, who is poised to join the KOF XV roster at launch instead of DLC. The trailer shows how Whip uses her literal weapon of her choice. It allows her to launch attacks from a safe range. Of course, she can also use it to grapple her opponent or move them to the other side. You can see more of how Whip will perform in KOF XV in the trailer below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO