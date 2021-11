SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — According to the CDC, more than 1 million kids under the age of 12 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since its use was approved for children ages 5 to 11. TUSTIN, CA – November 04: Sisters, eight and nine years old, pose for a photo as they show off the bandage on their arms where they received the COVID-19 vaccination at the Kaiser Permanente Tustin Ranch Medical Offices in Tustin on Thursday, November 4, 2021. (Photo by Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) In the two weeks since the FDA issued emergency...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO