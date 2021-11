These are the ones that sting. They gnaw at any inner peace. And if the Charlotte Hornets aren’t careful, repeat late-game performances like what transpired in Sunday night’s 120-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center will severely derail the promise generated by that franchise-best start. Rather than finding the necessary gear and sustaining the execution that had them on the verge of earning their first victory on a grueling five-game road trip, the Hornets’ offense had all the warmth of a November toe dip in the Pacific Ocean.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO