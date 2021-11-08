CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Occidental Petroleum Stops Hedging Oil In 2022

By Irina Slav
OilPrice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOccidental Petroleum plans to stop hedging its oil output next year as prices remain elevated with substantial upside potential. "Our current oil and gas hedges will expire by the end of this year, and we have not added any new hedges for future periods," said chief financial officer Rob Peterson during...

oilprice.com

OilPrice.com

Will Oil Ever Become Truly Worthless?

Could fossil fuels and Big Oil actually become ‘worthless’ within the next few decades, and what would this mean for the global economy? New research suggests as many as half of the world’s fossil fuel assets could become worthless by 2036 if the green energy transition goes ahead at the pace projected coming out of COP26.
Denver Business Journal

Occidental's oil production, drilling pace rise in Colorado as prices and profit return

Colorado’s biggest oil and gas producer increased its production this fall and is drilling more wells, expecting to maintain its increased pace into 2022. Houston-based Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) produced 5.8% more oil and gas in its Rockies division in the third quarter this year than compared to 2020, and it has one more drilling rig operating in the region.
Scott Sheffield
OilPrice.com

Why A U.S. Crude Export Ban Won’t Lower Prices At The Pump

As the Biden Administration considers ways to lower the price of gasoline in the United States, which is now at a seven-year high, it faces calls from Democrats to weigh all possibilities, including the "nuclear option" to reimpose a ban on U.S. crude oil exports. Analysts and industry professionals don't...
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount

A plethora of bearish factors is driving oil prices lower, with both WTI and Brent set for a third weekly loss in a row. Whilst crude prices have been relatively range-bound recently, hovering within the $80-85 per barrel range, they are poised to suffer their third weekly decline in a row. Beyond the backwardation in the futures markets, several trends point towards a further weakening in crude. The Biden Administration is expected to take a decision on further SPR releases in the upcoming days. In addition, demand prospects have soured a bit lately as OPEC cut its Q4 2021 demand forecast by 330,000 b/d as high energy prices and inflation hamper economic recovery. Last but not least, a strengthening dollar is putting additional pressure on crude. Against this background, the Brent global benchmark traded around $82 per barrel, whilst WTI was assessed around $80.5 per barrel.
OilPrice.com

Energy Industry Strikes Back At Democrats' Oil Export Ban Proposal

Energy industry insiders have slammed a proposal by a group of Democratic Senators to ban U.S. oil exports in a bid to rein in retail fuel prices. "That proposal does absolutely nothing to alleviate higher prices or to make prices lower than in any sort of relative sense," petroleum economist Karr Ingham from the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers and creator of the Texas Petroleum Index told Fox News.
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Under Pressure From A Strong Dollar

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are edging lower on Friday, putting the market in a position to finish the week with a loss. The usual supply and demand factors may have taken a back seat this week to the U.S. Dollar, which continued to firm on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will speed up the pace of its interest rate hikes in an effort to tame inflation.
OilPrice.com

Oil Set For Third Consecutive Week Of Losses

Oil prices fell early on Friday and were headed for a third consecutive week of losses, as the U.S. dollar strengthened and the market continues to guess whether the Biden Administration will act now to try to bring down high gasoline prices. As of 9:55 a.m. EST, WTI Crude was...
OilPrice.com

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Pressured by investors and society, the global oil industry is looking for ways to stay in the game by meeting the world's growing demand for energy, including crude, with the lowest carbon emissions possible. Such a feat by an industry so entrenched into our existence could surely secure its position...
OilPrice.com

India Looks To Increase Oil Production By Selling Stakes In Oilfields

India, which imports around 80 percent of the oil it consumes, is looking to boost its domestic oil production and has reportedly asked its state-owned producer, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), to weigh a potential sale of majority stakes in two large offshore oil and gas fields. The Ministry...
OilPrice.com

OPEC Cuts 2021 Global Oil Demand Forecast Again

Global oil demand is expected to average 96.4 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, OPEC said on Thursday, revising down its forecast by 160,000 bpd after cutting expectations of fourth-quarter consumption by 330,000 bpd compared to last month’s outlook. In its closely watched Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), OPEC.
OilPrice.com

OPEC Fell Short On Oil Production Target In October

OPEC’s crude oil production rose by 217,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 27.453 million bpd in October, but still fell short of the cartel’s share of the 400,000-bpd total output hike of the OPEC+ group. Under the OPEC+ deal, the ten OPEC members bound by the OPEC+ pact should be...
OilPrice.com

Rosneft Sees Possible Supercycle In Oil And Gas Markets

Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin said that the rebound in global demand for oil and gas and the gap between supply and demand could lead to a new supercycle for oil and gas. The rebound in global demand for oil and gas and the gap between supply and demand could lead to a new supercycle for oil and gas, Rosneft’s chief executive Igor Sechin said on Friday.
OilPrice.com

Surge In Energy Prices Poses Major Inflation Risk

When the first signs of inflation began to make themselves visible earlier this year, it was welcomed as a signal of strong economic recovery. Then, however, came the energy crunch, and now the two are comingling into a worrying trend. In the United States, the Labor Department reported the fastest consumer price increase since 1990 October. The figure came in at 6.2 percent, driven higher by, among other things, higher gasoline prices.
OilPrice.com

WTI Crude Slides As Inflation Fears Spook Traders

The API inventory report on Tuesday showed a crude oil inventory decrease that sent prices upward. But WTI fell on Wednesday after the EIA reported the opposite on Wednesday—a crude oil inventory increase. The price dip, triggered by data supplied by the government-run Energy Information Administration, a strong dollar that...
marketpulse.com

Oil softens, inflation hedges gold

Crude prices returned to session lows after the EIA report showed inventories rose by 1.0 million barrels last week. Gasoline and Distillate inventories posted larger-than-expected declines. Cushing, the biggest storage hub in the US, only posted a decline of 34,000 barrels. Concerns were growing that Cushing supplies were getting dangerously low. The small decline in Cushing was not as good as the 234,000 build the API reported yesterday. Refinery utilization rose for a third consecutive week, up to 86.7%.
OilPrice.com

Major Crude Importer Japan Concerned With Jump In Oil Prices

Resource-poor Japan, a major importer of crude oil and natural gas, is increasingly concerned that the rally in oil prices would slow the global economic recovery, a senior government official told the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) this week. Hikariko Ono, Director General of Economic Affairs Bureau at...
