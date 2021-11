Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington gave it all at UFC 268 where the two welterweight superstars put on a barn burner for five full rounds in the main event fight on Saturday. The Meccah of combat sports, the Madison Square Garden in New York City was not let down as UFC 268 lived up to its hype. Not one bad fight the entire card. The main event, for which the entire world was tuned it could not have been better. Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington showed the world the kind of warriors they were and pushed each other to their limits to put on a stunning display of all-around fighting. Not one dull moment the entire fight.

