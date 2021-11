It's the most wonderful time of the year—Oprah's Favorite Things have officially been announced! And—dare we say it—this might just be our favorite year, yet. One of our favorite aspects of this year's list: the inclusion of so many small businesses and women- and minority-owned brands. Oprah has long been committed to promoting deserving brands, and this year she hit it out of the park while also including larger brands that we all know and love. Bonus: many of these products are currently on sale! Every item is top-quality and worth every penny, meant to last for years to come.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO