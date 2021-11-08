HELLBOY Producer Says They Are Playing Around With the Possibility of a TV Series

Magic, sorcery, demons, fairytale creatures, swordplay, and much more permeates The Demon Wars Saga, another creation of noted author R.A. Salvatore that’s both masterful in its delivery and addictive since each book will easily keep a person flipping the pages to see what comes next. Spanning across seven books, the story takes the reader through a tale that begins with a young boy, Elbryan Wyndon, and his friend Jilseponie, who survive an attack on their home of Dundalis after it’s sacked by monstrous creatures. While Elbryan is taken in by an elfin race called the Touel’alfar, Jilseponie is raised in the city of Palmaris. While these two main characters seek out their destinies, a young monk by the name of Avelyn enters the service of St. Mere Abelle of the Abellican Church, a dominant force in this story, and home to the monks that hold the precious gemstones that are a huge part of the story due to their different powers and properties, as each one is specially prepared after a group of monks travels to a secret island to harvest these ‘gifts from God’ after they call from the sky.

