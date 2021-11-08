Tragic Devastating Rear-End Crash Claims Life of Scott Motorcyclist
Louisiana State Police troopers say a Scott man died after a two-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 10 between Scott and Duson last night.
State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says 53-year-old James W. Romero was driving his motorcycle when, for unknown reasons, he rear-ended a vehicle.
Both of the vehicles were traveling in the westbound lanes of I-10 at the time of the crash which was around 7 o’clock Sunday night.
According to Gossen, this is the fifty-ninth death this year after there have been forty-nine crashes.
Officials say they do not know whether or not impairment was a factor on the part of Romero, but the driver of the other vehicle did submit to a breathalyzer test. They found the driver was not impaired.
Romero was declared dead at the scene of the crash, and it’s an ongoing investigation. Gossen says Romero was wearing a DOTD approved helmet.attachment-GettyImages-1033485321 attachment-GettyImages-1033485321 attachment-GettyImages-1033485321 attachment-GettyImages-1033485321 attachment-GettyImages-1033485321 attachment-GettyImages-1033485321 attachment-GettyImages-1033485321 attachment-GettyImages-1033485321 attachment-GettyImages-1033485321 attachment-GettyImages-1033485321 Source: Tragic Devastating Rear-End Crash Claims Life of Scott Motorcyclist
