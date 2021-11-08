CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Tragic Devastating Rear-End Crash Claims Life of Scott Motorcyclist

By Bernadette Lee
 7 days ago
Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Louisiana State Police troopers say a Scott man died after a two-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 10 between Scott and Duson last night.

State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says 53-year-old James W. Romero was driving his motorcycle when, for unknown reasons, he rear-ended a vehicle.

Both of the vehicles were traveling in the westbound lanes of I-10 at the time of the crash which was around 7 o’clock Sunday night.

According to Gossen, this is the fifty-ninth death this year after there have been forty-nine crashes.

Officials say they do not know whether or not impairment was a factor on the part of Romero, but the driver of the other vehicle did submit to a breathalyzer test. They found the driver was not impaired.

Romero was declared dead at the scene of the crash, and it’s an ongoing investigation. Gossen says Romero was wearing a DOTD approved helmet.

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

