NFL

Joe Cardona named the Patriots’ Salute to Service Award nominee for a sixth straight year

By Bernd Buchmasser
Pats Pulpit
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots have decided to name long snapper Joe Cardona as their nominee for the NFL’s 2021 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. Cardona is no stranger to this honor: the Patriots have nominated him each year since 2016. Cardona originally arrived in New England as...

www.patspulpit.com

