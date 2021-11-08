CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omar Apollo (feat. Kali Uchis), 'Bad Life'

By Cat Sposato
iowapublicradio.org
 7 days ago

"That's a bad life / a bad life that you're living," sings Omar Apollo in the chorus of this new collaboration with Kali Uchis. This dreamy track feels like something out of a Disney princess film — the...

www.iowapublicradio.org

New Haven Register

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis Mourn a One-Sided Love on New Song 'Bad Life'

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis have reunited for a mournful dirge to a one-sided relationship, “Bad Life.”. The track starts sparsely with just the muted pluck of a guitar, but soon exhales outward with delicate strings and rich layers of vocals before ending with heavy, crackling drum beat. “That’s a bad life/Bad life that you’re living,” goes the hook, “Be right next to you/Is it cool if I come through?/Ride me like a coupe.”
thisis50.com

Nell Burna – “On the Low” (feat. XanMan)

Ternell demorris Ormond aka Nell Burna is a musician who writes and engineers his own music. He is an artist that is inspired by his craft, and he is ready to take his career beyond his imagination. Taking pride in his hometown, Washington D.C., the. independent artist makes music that is real, honest, and a vibe. His music journey began at the age of 11, Nell Burna knew he always wanted to rap from the moment he used to sing on his karaoke radio. Nell Burna is a triple threat because alongside from rapping, he can engineer his own music and act in films.
Person
Omar Apollo
Person
Kali Uchis
iowapublicradio.org

Charli XCX (feat. Caroline Polachek & Christine and the Queens), 'New Shapes'

For nearly a decade, Charli XCX has pushed against the tired trends of contemporary pop music to carve out her own sound and style. A professional songwriter devoted to crafting perfect, speaker-frying party music, she's made her albums and mixtapes FOMO-inducing events unto themselves, filling their credits with avant-garde pop collaborators ranging from the late producer SOPHIE to filthy rapper CupcakKe.
buzz-music.com

Danté Most Reminisces on Lost Love in, “Like You Did (Feat. YNG REO)”

The Tampa-based r&b recording artist, producer, and singer-songwriter Danté Most is one of the most promising acts on the rise; no better way to prove this than his latest single and music video entitled "Like You Did (feat. YNG REO)." Just over a year since releasing his debut single, "Matrix,"...
thisis50.com

Canyon Feat. Jadakiss – “Reservations” (Animated Music Video)

“Reservations” is a banger by emerging New York artist Canyon, featuring legend Jadakiss, and produced by Yung Dza (behind Cardi B’s #1 hit “Up”). The song is only Canyon’s second release, the first being a collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon. In “Reservations” Canyon delivers a memorably energetic hook about remaining independent as an artist, while staying loyal to his team.
Pitchfork

Watch Silk Sonic’s Video for New Song “Smokin Out the Window”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have shared another new song from their forthcoming Silk Sonic debut An Evening with Silk Sonic. “Smokin Out the Window” arrives with a retro music video, directed by Mars and John Esparza. Check it out below. Mars and .Paak announced their Silk Sonic collaboration in...
iowapublicradio.org

Endless Boogie, 'The Offender'

The power of Endless Boogie compels you to take 'er easy, friend. Crack open something cold, settle into a bloozy groove and choogle all night long. At least that's how it feels when you put on a record by New York's finest and scuzziest rockers. The 22-minute opening track from double-album Admonitions is a pretty dang good indication of what guitarist Paul Major and pals have in store: The grunted lyrics at the top are little more than rock and roll formality, as "The Offender" is the vehicle for a buckin' ZZ Top blues riff that never changes course, only allows Endless Boogie's rusted-out muscle car to cruise into gritty terrain with a cigarette-smoked hypnosis. Major, Jesper Eklow and Matt Sweeney trade guitar solos – some more fuzzed and zonked than others – but drummer Harry Druzd and bassist Mike Bones are locked into a zone of minimalist blues euphoria.
iowapublicradio.org

Camp Cope, 'Blue'

When Camp Cope released How to Socialise & Make Friends in 2018, the Australian trio earned a reputation for its fearless, minimalist punk and takedowns of music industry sexism and skewed power dynamics. But beyond the bombast, in the band's quieter moments, singer Georgia Maq's honest introspection feels just as powerful. "Blue," the band's first new song in three years, is a midtempo reflection on the struggle of loving someone through the fog of depression. Singing over a winding bassline and layered harmonies, Maq sounds not resigned but undeterred: "I put down your pain / but I'll pick it up again," she sings, "It's all blue / that's why I fit in with you."
iowapublicradio.org

Mitski, 'The Only Heartbreaker'

It's been said that self-awareness is the first step toward personal growth, but no one mentions how undertaking said step invites unshakeable pain, a type you can't move past. Mitski, however, revels in being a guilty party. Her latest single "The Only Heartbreaker," co-written with Semisonic's Dan Wilson and released today alongside an announcement of her forthcoming sixth studio album, Laurel Hell, enlists an '80s sound in classic "Take On Me"-style that emphasizes the histrionics of intentionally sabotaging something or someone. Simple in its attempt to process the dreadful stomach-pit feeling of being the only passionate one in a relationship — even if it means knowingly invoking pain — "The Only Heartbreaker" succeeds in its sing(or scream at the top of your lungs)-along potential and aching honesty.
Stereogum

Doss – “Cherry” (Feat. Cecilia Gault)

Earlier this year, Doss returned with 4 Hit Songs, one of the best EPs of the year, and today she’s put out a new track as part of Spotify’s Fresh Finds series, which paired artists to record some new tracks together at Electric Lady Studios. (See also Pom Pom Squad’s new song “Until It Stops,” which was produced by Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin.) “Cherry” is a team-up with singer Cecilia Gault, and it’s the second fruit-flavored track Doss has shared this year following “Strawberry.”
Stereogum

Moor Mother – “AFRO PICK EVE” (Feat. Beans)

Camae Ayewa has, as always, kept plenty busy this year between a new Moor Mother album, Black Encyclopedia Of The Air, and a new album with Irreversible Entanglements, Open The Gates, which is out at the end of this week. And today there’s another new Moor Mother track out there in the world, her latest contribution to Adult Swim’s Singles Series. The song is called “AFRO PICK EVE” and it features production by Olof Melander and a verse from Beans. Check it out below.
iowapublicradio.org

Lucy Dacus, 'Thumbs Again'

"Thumbs" — a narrative song that takes the listener through a night where Lucy Dacus accompanies a friend to see her estranged father for the first time in years — is an untraditional love song. When it was first released earlier this year, the song had intentionally barebones production, described by Dacus as "acapella plus": vocals, pad, bass synth and an occasional sound of the blowing wind. Now, she has re-released the song, aptly titled "Thumbs Again," with additional instrumentation that doesn't overwhelm Dacus' story, but complements it.
NPR

Kaia Kater (feat. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah), 'Parallels'

In turbulent times, the events and changes of three years can feel like three lifetimes gone by. Seconds into "Parallels," the first single from Toronto's Kaia Kater since her 2018 album Grenades, a tonal shift is immediately felt: the pulsing keys, reedy string swells and smoky atmosphere that were hinted at on that LP are now fully realized. A hazy sound world feels a fitting place for Kater to sort through the wreckage of modern life, here depicted as a world of fear, distrust and promises unkept. With a stellar duet partner in trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Kater's smooth alto paints a picture of two lives in turmoil, an aching waltz with a simple desire at its core: "And I wish you would just / Care for me / Care, care for me."
Stereogum

Murkage Dave – “Awful Things” (Feat. Caroline Polachek)

Murkage Dave is a British singer who’s been the driving force behind Murkage Cartel, a Manchester arts organization. He’s put on club nights with the Streets’ Mike Skinner, and he recently worked with Tricky on the Lonely Guest project. Today, Murkage Dave has released two new singles, and one of them is a team-up with Caroline Polachek.
iowapublicradio.org

Tiny Desk Contest entrant Zhalarina on the paternal bond that inspired 'Lala'

This year's edition of the Tiny Desk Contest may have already crowned Neffy the winner, but NPR Music discovered thousands of talented artists during the process, and Weekend Edition is spotlighting some of those stand-out entries. One of those entries was the song "Lala" by the artist Zhalarina, a powerful,...
iowapublicradio.org

Westside Gunn and Conductor Williams are perfecting rap's most refined aesthetic

Don't see this video? Click here. Westside Gunn may be a connoisseur of many things — art, fashion, champagne, even pro wrestling — but picking beats is where the man truly earns his self-anointed nickname, the Flygod. Simply put, his ears are impeccable. And when he stumbled across video of a producer named Conductor Williams demo'ing beats on his IG page a couple of years back, he knew he'd struck gold. What Gunn heard struck him differently than the grimy sound he'd made synonymous with Griselda Records. This was symphonic but soulful. Gunn was sold.
Variety

‘Sing 2’ Review: Illumination Delivers an Ingratiating Encore to Its Hit Singing-Animal Toon

Buster Moon has a dream: to be the most successful koala in showbiz. In “Sing,” he managed to salvage the run-down venue where his musical theater ambitions might thrive, much to the delight of family audiences. Now, in that toon’s jam-packed “let’s put on a show” sequel, Buster Moon and his menagerie of pigs, primates and other crooning critters head to Redshore City — the Las Vegas-like entertainment capital of their parallel universe, which is basically human in every way except for the fact that there are no humans to be found in it — to launch a massive song-and-dance...
