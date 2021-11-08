OKB Token Price Tries to Breaks Out From The Previous Swing High Of The $29 Mark

VeChain attempts another bullish rally by continuously marking an ascent on the latest charts. It also made the 24-hour trading volume increase by double-fold. VET, after a brief period of ups and downs in its market price, finally observed another start of an upward trend. The token saw a reduction in price by almost 30% before recovering, and then with some minor breakdowns, it started rising. Its weekly performance is down by 2.4%, however, its monthly performance got up by 44%. The trading volume got incremented by 58.57% during the intraday session. Currently, the VET/BTC pair is performing positively with an increment of 5.42%, rounding off the value at 0.00000261 BTC. The same stands true for the VET/ETH pair with a similar value of increment. The volume/market cap ratio is 0.07093.
