OKB Token Price Tries to Breaks Out From The Previous Swing High Of The $29 Mark

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, we can see the bears are pushing the price down and trying their best to break the 100MA, but the bulls are also not giving up. They are not letting the bears break the 100MA support. So let’s have a look at the technical indicator to see if the price will break the support, or we can see the trend reversal and will go towards the resistance. First, we can see the MACD, which is showing green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line, but the MACD line is on the signal line, which means we can see the lines crossing, which will be a bearish sign for the traders which will lead to the bearish move.

