The Offensive Breakdown is sleepy following a similarly sleepy performance against Vandy. If Kentucky had kept the foot on the gas in the second half they likely would have won by 40-50 points but you can’t blame a team for relaxing a bit up what they were after the first half. Nonetheless, the offense still was quite productive for much of the game and they did it with a combination of the pass and run.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO