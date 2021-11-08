CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Curve DAO Token (CRV) Analysis: Is CRV ever going to give positive ROI?

By Antonio K Smith
themarketperiodical.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurve DAO suffering from setbacks for the past couple of weeks. The token observed its last rise in its price in October. The token is taking a lot of resistance on the charts with multiple pullbacks. Curve DAO Token once held a $60 position, just to fall by over...

themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

ICX Coin Price Would Soon Challenge The All-Time High Of Resistance $3 Mark

The 50-day EMA line provides strong support to the ICX price. The ICX/BTC pair was trading at 0.00003929 BTC with a loss of 4.91 %. The 24-hours trading volume in the ICX coin is $169.5 Million. The ICX coin technical chart indicated the crucial resistance of $2.3, which failed several...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

MKR Price analysis: – The price is consolidating, and the bears are putting a lot of pressure. Will we see a bearish trend soon?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, we can see the bears are pushing the price down and trying their best to break the 100MA, but the bulls are also not giving up. They are not letting the bears break the 100MA support. So let’s have a look at the technical indicator to see if the price will break the support, or we can see the trend reversal and will go towards the resistance. First, we can see the MACD, which is showing green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line, but the MACD line is on the signal line, which means we can see the lines crossing, which will be a bearish sign for the traders which will lead to the bearish move.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Avalanche (AVAX) Analysis: Dips won’t tamper AVAX’s Bullish Rally

AVAX has gained back its bullish momentum after a pivotal breakout point at the start of November 15th. The token looks strong, with an increment in its weekly performance by 6.86%. It also carried its market cap up by 2.43%. Avalanche, also known as AVAX, is rallying with a safe...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

VeChain (VET) Analysis: VET tracing Bulls’ tracks to Climb up the Charts

VeChain attempts another bullish rally by continuously marking an ascent on the latest charts. It also made the 24-hour trading volume increase by double-fold. VET, after a brief period of ups and downs in its market price, finally observed another start of an upward trend. The token saw a reduction in price by almost 30% before recovering, and then with some minor breakdowns, it started rising. Its weekly performance is down by 2.4%, however, its monthly performance got up by 44%. The trading volume got incremented by 58.57% during the intraday session. Currently, the VET/BTC pair is performing positively with an increment of 5.42%, rounding off the value at 0.00000261 BTC. The same stands true for the VET/ETH pair with a similar value of increment. The volume/market cap ratio is 0.07093.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roi#Crv#Ema#Rsi
themarketperiodical.com

DASH (DASH) Analysis: Successful Recovery boosts DASH’s Value

DASH rallies with the current bullish trend with a weekly growth of 17%. The token is attempting to reach its previous monthly high of $247.34 by staying near it. The overall diluted market cap saw a rise in its valuation by 4% during the intraday session. DASH has been climbing...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Ethereum Classic price analysis:- The price is near the resistance, and we can see the bearish Indicator in the 4-hour. Will we see a bearish trend soon?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time, we can see the price is near the resistance. After massive pressure from the bulls, they are still not able to break their brace. They are facing the same amount of pressure from the bears as well. Let’s have a look at the technical indicator to see if the price will break the resistance with the help of the bulls or will head towards the support.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
themarketperiodical.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Analysis: DOGE finds it tough to break through the resistance

DOGE currently observing a price reduction after the recent fall. The token is near its one-month low than the monthly high. It caused the volume to reduce heavily, affecting the demand for the token. Dogecoin rallies down the chart gradually after the recent market correction. The number 10 token with...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
themarketperiodical.com

MIOTA Price Analysis: IOTA Coin Indicated A Symmetrical Triangle Pattern

The IOTA coin price trying to sustain above the 20-day EMA. The IOTA/BTC pair trades at 0.00002015 BTC with a gain of 0.15%. The 24-hour volume for IOTA coins is $58.1 Million. As mentioned in my previous article on MIOTA, on November 5th, the IOTA coin price was trying to sustain below the horizontal support level of $1.8 mark. However, the 20 and 50 provided sufficient support to the price and bears had to retest the overhead resistance before passing down from these EMA support lines.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Crypto.com Price Analysis: CRO Token Gains 25% Within a Week

The CRO token price breaks above the several EMA’s during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $178 million. CRO/BTC pair is trading positive by 6.2% at 0.00000552 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the CRO token daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is a reliable support for currency price...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Kusama (KSM) Analysis: KSM looks bearish with an uncertain future ahead

The trend reversal has made the token vulnerable to the effects of the market bears. Kusama has fallen victim to the bearish trend after getting a reduction of 4% more from yesterday’s closing candle. The 54th ranked token with a market dominance of 0.13% went down on the chart, taking its market cap along. The market cap of KSM is down by 1.62% at the time of writing this article. The same happened to the trading volume, but with greater intensity. The volume traded in the last 24-hours saw a decrease of 35.63%. The overall volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04024. The KSM/ETH pair stands at 0.09051 ETH after observing a decrease of 2.07%. The same happened with the KSM/BTC pair as it fell in its valuation by 0.63%, rounding off to 0.006611 BTC during the intraday session.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Aave (AAVE) Analysis: The Bears are not leaving AAVE out of their Custody

The bears have taken over AAVE with a tight grip over its market price. The token was underperforming by 7.8% in the last week. AAVE’s current market price is close to its one-month low mark. AAVE is currently struggling with its market price due to the assertion of dominance by...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

ALGO Coin Price Gives A Breakout From The Ascending Triangle Pattern

ALGO coin price is obtaining strong support from the 50-day EMA. The ALGO/BTC pair trading at 0.00003017 BTC, with a gain of 1.73%,. The ALGO coin 24-hours trading volume is $346.5 Million, indicating a 7.73% loss. As mentioned in my previous article on Algorand, The ALGO coin obtained proper support...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

MINA Protocol Price Analysis: MINA Coin Skyrockets 45% During Intraday

The Mina coin price flies above the 55-EMA and tests the mark of $6.55 during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $674 million. MINA/BTC pair is trading positive by 48.7% at 0.00009523 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the MINA coin daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is a...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Monero price analysis: XMR Coin Price Consolidates Longer In The Daily Chart

The XMR coin chart shows a long consolidation period in the daily chart. The XMR/BTC pair trades at 0.004113 BTC with a fall of 3.08%. The 24 hr volume for XMR coins is $361 Million, indicating a 4.56% fall. The XMR coin price action makes an excellent long consolidation range...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Will Solana token Reach the $300 Mark In November 2021?

Solana token at the monthly chart is trading on a bullish note and can attempt the $300 mark soon if it sustains positive momentum in upcoming trading sessions. The crypto asset over the monthly chart is placed above its vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines. The...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Quant Price Analysis: QNT Token Shows Sign of Recovery From The Bottom

The QNT token price struggles above the 55-EMA during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $176 million. QNT/BTC pair is trading positive by 10.1% at 0.00415657 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the QNT token daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is a reliable support for currency price movements. Investors can find that price moves above the yellow line and guarantee an uptrend for Quant as long as prices are above the moving average.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy