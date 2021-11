Taking a page from Arm mobile processors, Intel's Alder Lake hybrid architecture places performance cores and efficiency cores on the same die. Intel is trying hard to reclaim its appeal to developers, gamers, and the broader tech community. This message has been pushed enthusiastically by CEO Pat Gelsinger with statements like “we are bringing the geek back” at Intel. Also, part of this re-engagement with the community is the return of the Intel Developer Forum (IDF), but under a new name: Intel InnovatiON. In addition to some new chip announcements, Intel focused on new software developments and its new foundry services (which Intel refers to as “IDM 2.0”).

