Tampa, FL

Busted Gas Line Causes Road Closures In Tampa

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – Constructions workers struck a gas line this morning at 9:41 a.m., according to police.

“The Tampa Police Department is on the scene, assisting with traffic and evacuations,” said Tampa Police Department PIO Jamel Lanee’ in a statement.

Tampa Fire Rescue is also on scene assisting.

There are several road closures in place while TECO works to repair the leak. Roads are closed at the 1500 block of N. Morgan St. and N. Pierce St. As well as the 100 block of E Kay St. and E. Estelle St.

We will update this story as further details are released.

