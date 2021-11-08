Spirit Recruiting Daily: Running updates on Ole Miss recruiting (11-8-21)

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 9 DAYS AGO