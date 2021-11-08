CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Song, Three Ways: “Stairway To Heaven”

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
Today (November 8), Led Zeppelin’s famed album IV turns 50 years old. And to celebrate that fact along with the 1971 album, as a whole, we wanted to write a little bit about one of the most famous songs of all time: “Stairway To Heaven.”

Whether parodied for a 7-11 song or joked about on Wayne’s World, the song has endured since it was released in 1971. The opening Jimmy Page guitar line is as memorable as any, and the thrill vocalist Robert Plant offers his listeners at the height of the song, is ventricle-shaking.

Before we go any further, check out this live version by the band, flute and all:

But we also wanted to share three of our favorite covers of the song, to show how it’s impacted other artists along the way. So without further ado, here you go!

Heart

Foo Fighters

Mary J Blige

