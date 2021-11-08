How to Delete a Page in Word

You can automate specific tasks by repurposing Word's built-in commands. It requires a bit of VBA, but it's super easy. Here's how. The article, How to use VBA to update fields in a Word document shows you three ways to update fields: printing the article and two VBA procedures. The two VBA procedures work well together, but you must close or open the document to trigger the procedures. In that article, I promised to show you a way to repurpose built-in commands to update the fields. In this article, I'll show you how to repurpose the Save command to update all fields in the document. That's a very specific task, but you can repurpose most any built-in command in the same way. We'll be using Word in the examples, but you can also apply the same code to an Excel file.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO