Orlando, FL

Man killed in crash that closed State Road 408 for hours

By Jack DeMarco
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — State Road 408 is back open hours after a deadly crash closed it Monday morning.

Officers responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of SR 408 at South Conway Road around 2 a.m. Monday. The initial investigation later revealed that a white Porsche struck a blue Chevrolet truck. This caused both cars to lose control, striking the the concrete barrier wall in the center median, police said.

Because of the debris from the crash, a silver Dodge utility vehicle and a white Volvo semitruck were also damaged.

Around 3 a.m., police confirmed the closure of all eastbound lanes of SR 408 at South Crystal Lake Drive.

The driver in the white Porsche was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the blue Chevrolet, 57-year-old John Richardson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deadly crash SR 408 Orlando

