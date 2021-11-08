CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police say falling death at Las Vegas Plaza Hotel a suicide

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas authorities say a man has died after falling from the Plaza Hotel.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the incident was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police Lt. Brian Boxler says officers located a man and pronounced him dead. There were no signs of foul play.

Investigators are treating his death as a suicide.

The man, who was not identified, is believed to be in his 60s.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino is just a few miles away from the heart of The Las Vegas Strip.

