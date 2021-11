All across the country, healthcare workers have been on the front lines of providing care and support for patients and families during the pandemic. This work has not been without cost as many healthcare workers face exhaustion and burn out. Our community is blessed to have hospitals representing the best healthcare Houston has to offer, and we’ve all been amazed at the tireless efforts the doctors and nurses give to our loved ones in their care.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO