Celebrate the Holidays with the Parks and Recreation

Ready for the holiday season? Here are great ways to celebrate, volunteer, donate, and compete with Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

Donate a toy – or two!

Now through December 3.

Greensboro Youth Council's Santa's Workshop is collecting new and used toys for children 6 months to 13 years old. Gifts will be donated to local families identified by partner agencies.

Cash donations are also accepted to purchase new toys. Donate and find all drop-off locations at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Santasworkshop.

Send your letter to Santa. November 12-26

Children can email the big man at santa-claus@greensboro-nc.gov or they can drop off their letters at the Greensboro Cultural Center or Brown, Griffin, Glenwood, Lewis, Leonard or Windsor recreation centers. Don’t for get to include your mailing address so Santa knows where to mail his reply!

Show off your cornhole skills.

November 20, Keeley Park

Take part in the first Turkey Toss Cornhole Tournament. This outdoor bags tournament has 20-team cap and is single elimination. The first team to reach 21 points moves to the next round. Joymongers will provide prizes for the winners. Open to all ages. Registration is $10 per team. Sign up online.

Whip up some tasty treats. November 10, 6:15 pm; November 17 and December 1, 8, 5:15 pm, via Zoom

The folks at Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation are bringing teens and young adults a holiday version of the Whisk it Wednesday cooking class. Explore some seasonal recipes and kick off the holidays with something tasty. Cost: $3 Register online.

Dazzle them with your gingerbread decorating.

December 1-5

Compete for the title of Gingerbread Champion in the second annual Greensboro Gingerbread Wars. There are categories for families, kids 3-6, 7-11 and 12-17, and adults. Prizes will be sponsored by A Sweet Success! Bakery. Send your gingerbread designs to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov by December 15 to enter. Be sure to share a picture of you cutting the dough to gain two extra "from scratch" points in your overall score.

Volunteer to support Greensboro Gardens. December 4 and 5, Lewis Recreation Center

Volunteers are needed to support Greensboro Beautiful’s annual Holiday Greenery Festival. They will prep, unload, and set up products for customers to pick up the next day. Volunteer online.

Meet Santa. December 16, 2-7 pm; December 17, 10 am to 3 pm, Smith Active Adult Center

Bring your friends, family, grandkids and pets to have their picture taken with Santa. Pictures are free with a donation of four non-perishable food items or $5. This is a benefit for The Blessed Table Food Pantry. Reservations are required by calling 336-373-7564.