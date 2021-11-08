CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Celebrate the Holidays with the Parks and Recreation

Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina
 7 days ago

Ready for the holiday season? Here are great ways to celebrate, volunteer, donate, and compete with Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

Donate a toy – or two!

Now through December 3.

Greensboro Youth Council's Santa's Workshop is collecting new and used toys for children 6 months to 13 years old. Gifts will be donated to local families identified by partner agencies.

Cash donations are also accepted to purchase new toys. Donate and find all drop-off locations at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Santasworkshop.

Send your letter to Santa. November 12-26

Children can email the big man at santa-claus@greensboro-nc.gov or they can drop off their letters at the Greensboro Cultural Center or Brown, Griffin, Glenwood, Lewis, Leonard or Windsor recreation centers. Don’t for get to include your mailing address so Santa knows where to mail his reply!

Show off your cornhole skills.

November 20, Keeley Park

Take part in the first Turkey Toss Cornhole Tournament. This outdoor bags tournament has 20-team cap and is single elimination. The first team to reach 21 points moves to the next round. Joymongers will provide prizes for the winners. Open to all ages. Registration is $10 per team. Sign up online.

Whip up some tasty treats. November 10, 6:15 pm; November 17 and December 1, 8, 5:15 pm, via Zoom

The folks at Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation are bringing teens and young adults a holiday version of the Whisk it Wednesday cooking class. Explore some seasonal recipes and kick off the holidays with something tasty. Cost: $3 Register online.

Dazzle them with your gingerbread decorating.

December 1-5

Compete for the title of Gingerbread Champion in the second annual Greensboro Gingerbread Wars. There are categories for families, kids 3-6, 7-11 and 12-17, and adults. Prizes will be sponsored by A Sweet Success! Bakery. Send your gingerbread designs to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov by December 15 to enter. Be sure to share a picture of you cutting the dough to gain two extra "from scratch" points in your overall score.

Volunteer to support Greensboro Gardens. December 4 and 5, Lewis Recreation Center

Volunteers are needed to support Greensboro Beautiful’s annual Holiday Greenery Festival. They will prep, unload, and set up products for customers to pick up the next day. Volunteer online.

Meet Santa. December 16, 2-7 pm; December 17, 10 am to 3 pm, Smith Active Adult Center

Bring your friends, family, grandkids and pets to have their picture taken with Santa. Pictures are free with a donation of four non-perishable food items or $5. This is a benefit for The Blessed Table Food Pantry. Reservations are required by calling 336-373-7564.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

O'Rourke launches bid for Texas governor

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) announced Monday that he intends to run for governor of the Lone Star State, setting up a heavyweight challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott (R). O’Rourke, who also ran for Senate in 2018 and for president last year, made the announcement in a fundraising email to supporters, where he touted himself as a unity candidate and railed against “fringe policies and incompetence that we see in Texas today.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Trump ally Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning and is expected to appear...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Glenwood, NC
City
Turkey, NC
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
CBS News

President Biden and Chinese President Xi to meet in virtual summit

President Joe Biden will meet virtually Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ways to responsibly manage competition between the two countries and how they can work together on their aligned interests. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what the relationship between the two leaders and what they will discuss to try and smooth over growing tensions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Youth Council#Toys#Bakery
CBS News

"Sesame Street" debuts Ji-Young, its first Asian American muppet

What's in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of "Sesame Street," her name is a sign she was meant to live there. "So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong," Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. "But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame."
TV SERIES
Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

82
Followers
373
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy