Bettendorf, IA

Fire officials: 1 killed in weekend house fire in Bettendorf

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — A woman has died in a house fire in Bettendorf, officials there said.

Firefighters were called to the home late Saturday night and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.

A man was able to escape from the burning home, officials said, but a woman was trapped and died in the blaze. Officials did not immediately release the woman’s name.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is working with the Bettendorf Fire Department to determine the cause of the fire.

