November is National Novel Writing Month, stay motivated!. If you are undertaking the challenge of National Novel Writing Month, we salute you. We’re also here to help. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite quotes about writing and writing tips from our past programs and podcasts to inspire your writing and keep you motivated. As you know, writing isn’t easy, but just remember to keep on pushing through! You can find the quotes below, as well as links to watch the programs in full on our YouTube channel, or listen to condensed versions of them as podcasts.

