The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are preparing to renew their rivalry tonight at Madison Square Garden. The Devils are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon, while the Rangers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 5-3 last night. The Devils, who are missing talented forward Jack Hughes after he suffered a dislocated shoulder back in October, have remained competitive in the Metropolitan Division during the first month of the season despite dealing with some injured players on their roster. Let’s take a look at some storylines for both teams heading into this evening’s game.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO