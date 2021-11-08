Voorhees Town Center holds Coffee and Coloring on Dec. 1

Grange tradition returns with caroling around tree, visit from Santa and refreshmentsAs the holiday season draws near, community members are ready to get back to their winter traditions. Members of the Boring-Damascus Grange Hall will host the community's annual tree lighting at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Boring Station Trailhead Park, 28008 Keller Road. "I look at the Boring Christmas Tree Lighting Event as an opportunity for the grange to support one of its basic objectives; promote community service via an event that is being held at the Boring Station Trailhead Park and the Grange Hall," said grange...
Comments / 0