Voorhees Town Center holds Coffee and Coloring on Dec. 1

The 5th Police District Advisory Council (PDAC) and the 21st Ward Town Watch teamed up recently to hold a fundraising Lottery Drawing at 5th District headquarters. John Teague of the PDAC and Renee Crabill of our community Town Watch organization were on hand to witness the drawing as Officer Chris Bartolo was honored with the task of picking the winning stubs from a bag held by Captain Malachi Jones. The three winners would receive $200, $100, and $50 from the amount that was taken in. According to Community Relations Officer Damian Caggiano, “the proceeds would go to the PDAC/Town Watch funds which support the community and are used to help finance outreach events within the district.” In their next initiative, Caggiano and his fellow officers will be dropping off boxes of donated food to the elderly prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

LOTTERY ・ 9 HOURS AGO