The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Andrea Denver and Paige DeSorbo have definitely managed to spend a lot of one-on-one time together so far in Stowe, Vermont. Though the two Winter House cast members were hot and heavy early on, Andrea and Paige reached an impasse recently when it was revealed that the pair might not be on the same page when it comes to their relationship.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO