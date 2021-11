Schools in Colorado keep closing due to COVID-19 outbreaks and widespread staffing shortages among substitute teachers, school nurses and bus drivers. Why it matters: The toll of learning loss due to the pandemic has been enormous — and persistent staffing issues threaten to hinder students' education even further.The big picture: COVID fatigue is real — and only getting worse — as Colorado's cases climb to dangerous levels and the pandemic approaches the two-year mark.Americans are increasingly feeling numb to the threat of the virus as time drags on, a new Axios/Ipsos poll shows.Zoom in: Among the most prominent places pandemic...

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO