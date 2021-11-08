CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Sauk Rapids Plans for Holiday Parade, Family Fun Day

By Jim Maurice
 7 days ago
SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids has announced plans for this year's holiday festivities. The 14th annual Holiday Parade of Lights and Family Fun Day is on Saturday, December 18th. Families are invited to the Sauk Rapids VFW on North Benton...

Kindness Shown In Princeton Warms Hearts Of Local Residents

I ran across this story on Facebook last week about an incident in Princeton recently, and I wanted to share it with you. "While driving home tonight, (November 9th, 2021) a car was stopped at 1st Street and the Rum River light with its hood up. My step-son Tanner, was with me and said, "Let's go find out if he needs help." (While many vehicles kept going). So I pulled around and stopped and asked the man if he needed help. The man stated that his car just suddenly stopped and wouldn't start.
PRINCETON, MN
Find Out How You Can ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ in St. Cloud

Do you remember holidays with your Grandparents? I sure do. I remember my Grandpa Harry and Grandma Irene, (who I lovingly called "Gramma Reen,) coming over to our house on Christmas Eve every year. They would sit on the couch and watch my little brother and me unwrap presents. I remember the smiles on their faces and jumping up into their arms or lap for a hug. I couldn't imagine my world without them in it during the holidays. I loved to watch them unwrap gifts from us too, because of the excitement and joy that I felt as a child, I was sure they felt as well.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Fergus Falls Man is the World’s Coffee Drinking Champion

My wife grew up in Fergus Falls, MN. Her family lives there still, and over the past few years I've gotten to know the community and history of the area. There's a cute specialty gift shop downtown Fergus Falls my wife likes to visit called The Market. The Market features a great array of locally made and sourced gifts and products of all sorts -- from kitchen utensils to tablecloths and placemats, lotions to soaps, dresses and footwear to kids games, toys and apparel. The Market also carries one of my favorite local brands of coffee -- Stumbeanos Coffee Roasters. During one visit to The Market, I happened to read a neat story printed on the back of one bag of beans that I'd never heard before -- that of the "World's Coffee Drinking Champion."
FERGUS FALLS, MN
St. Cloud Celebrates Veteran’s Day

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Celebrated Veterans' Day with a parade through downtown St. Cloud Thursday. The parade went from the St. Cloud Public Library down St. Germain Street to the River's Edge Convention Center. The turnout was good despite the cold weather. Local veterans organizations led the parade, which...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud, MN
